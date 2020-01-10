Loved His Performance – Jurgen Klopp Excited By Takumi Minamino, Explains Versatility

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Reds January transfer window arrival Takumi Minamino for his performance against Everton and believes he has a lot to offer.



Having signed for Liverpool this month, the Japan international made his debut against Everton in the FA Cup last weekend and played 70 minutes before being brought off.













Minamino occupied the number nine role in the game and Klopp, who was delighted with his performance, has explained that he decided to play him centrally because he felt it was the most natural position for him.



However, the German tactician pointed out the 24-year-old can comfortably occupy several positions including on the wings, the number ten role, second striker and lone striker.





Klopp is delighted with Minamino's versatility and believes the new signing has a lot to offer to Liverpool going forward.







"He played there because we thought that it's most natural to him", Klopp told a press conference.



"In the first place, especially, defending wise, against the ball, it was most natural to him.





"He played the position the year before when my former player was the manager at Salzburg.



"I watched a couple of games. He played the diamond a lot. He was the ten very often.



"Can play the second striker, all that stuff. For Japan, he plays the nine. Can play in the wing also.



"But I thought it was, from the defending point of view, the most natural position for him.



"I don't want to give him kind of a playbook, read it and now you know what you have to do and so, he could defend naturally actually.



"But it is not his only position. He played in a 4-4-2, both wings, as a second striker, for Japan – the only striker.



"A lot he has to offer and I loved the game in a completely new team. Exceptional performance."



Minamino will be hoping to make his Premier League debut when Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

