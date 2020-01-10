XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

10/01/2020 - 16:47 GMT

Lyon Show Interest In Wolves Linked Hwang Hee-Chan

 




Lyon are keeping tabs on Red Bull Salzburg attacker Hwang Hee-Chan, who has also been linked with a move to Wolves in this month's transfer window.

The 23-year-old forward is one of many of Salzburg attackers who caught the eye in the Austrian side's sparkling Champions League group stage campaign.


 



He has scored nine goals this term, including three in six Champions League games, and could be the subject of proposals this month.

Premier League outfit Wolves are believed to be mulling over a move for the South Korea international and now he is attracting interest from France.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lyon are closely studying the possibility of signing the forward in the winter transfer window.



With speculation over Moussa Dembele’s future, Lyon are looking at forward options and Hee-Chan has emerged as a possible target for the club.

But it would take a substantial effort for Lyon to convince Salzburg to sell the South Korean this month after the Austrian outfit lost Erling Braut Haaland and Takumi Minamino in the winter window.
 


Lyon could use Salzburg’s interest in their young defender Oumar Solet as a negotiating tactic to convince the Austrians to deal on Hee-Chan though.
 