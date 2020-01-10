Manchester United Back In For Bruno Fernandes

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have opened fresh talks with Sporting Lisbon for the signature of midfielder Bruno Fernandes and could table a formal offer soon.



Fernandes’ future was the subject of endless speculation last summer when Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were incessantly linked with a move for him.













Manchester United denied trying to sign him and Tottenham did make a late bid in the window, but it was not good enough to convince Sporting Lisbon to sell him.



The primary characters of the story are back for a fresh tale in January as well and Manchester United are claimed to have rekindled their interest in Fernandes.





According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, fresh talks have taken place between Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon over taking the Portugal international to Old Trafford this month.







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add creativity to his midfield and Fernandes is back on Manchester United’s radar this month.



It has been claimed that Manchester United could table a formal offer to land the midfielder soon.





Sporting Lisbon have not lowered their €70m asking price for Fernandes, but they could decide to soften their stance on the structure of the fee to smooth the negotiations.



The club have found themselves under financial constraints and proceeds from the 25-year-old’s sale could go a long way to easing the pressure on Sporting Lisbon’s accounts.

