XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



10/01/2020 - 16:43 GMT

Manchester United Back In For Bruno Fernandes

 




Manchester United have opened fresh talks with Sporting Lisbon for the signature of midfielder Bruno Fernandes and could table a formal offer soon.

Fernandes’ future was the subject of endless speculation last summer when Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were incessantly linked with a move for him.  


 



Manchester United denied trying to sign him and Tottenham did make a late bid in the window, but it was not good enough to convince Sporting Lisbon to sell him.

The primary characters of the story are back for a fresh tale in January as well and Manchester United are claimed to have rekindled their interest in Fernandes.
 


According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, fresh talks have taken place between Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon over taking the Portugal international to Old Trafford this month.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add creativity to his midfield and Fernandes is back on Manchester United’s radar this month.

It has been claimed that Manchester United could table a formal offer to land the midfielder soon.
 


Sporting Lisbon have not lowered their €70m asking price for Fernandes, but they could decide to soften their stance on the structure of the fee to smooth the negotiations.

The club have found themselves under financial constraints and proceeds from the 25-year-old’s sale could go a long way to easing the pressure on Sporting Lisbon’s accounts.
 