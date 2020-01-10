My Aim Is This – Rangers Star On Personal Goal For Second Half of Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Brandon Barker has revealed his aim for the second half of the season is to break into Steven Gerrard's preferred Gers starting eleven.



The Scottish Premiership giants signed the Englishman from Premier League champions Manchester City for an undisclosed fee in August.













Half the season in, Barker has largely remained on the fringes of the Light Blues team, making just two league starts for Gerrard so far.



However, the former Manchester City star has set his eyes on breaking into Gerrard's preferred starting eleven and staying there in the second half of the campaign.





Hopeful of adding goals and assists to his name, the 23-year-old wants to show his abilities to those in the team and the fans.







"[My aim for the second half of the season is] just to break into the team", Barker told Rangers TV.



"And then obviously to stay there and then I can add goals and assists.





"Just to show what I can really do to all the fans and to the boys, and just to help them as much as I can."



Barker has scored one goal from his 10 appearances for the Gers so far, but will be looking to add more to his name in the second half of the season.

