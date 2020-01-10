Newcastle United Yet To Decide Over Triggering Loanee’s Purchase Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are yet to decide on whether to trigger the purchase clause in Jetro Willems's loan contract and want to see the left-back over a longer period before coming to a conclusion.



The Magpies signed 25-year-old Willems from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan deal in the summer.













It is understood that Newcastle have the option to make the Dutchman's move to St. James Park permanent for a fee in excess of £10m.



While the Magpies have the option to trigger the purchase option, the clause does not become active until April. They could agree a deal in principle now though, to smooth the process.





However, Newcastle are yet to decide whether to trigger the clause and sign Willems on a permanent contract, according to The Athletic.







It is suggested that the Premier League side have been impressed with the former PSV Eindhoven man's abilities, especially in attack, so far.



However, Newcastle do not want to rush into committing to the deal and instead want to watch the left-back for a longer time before making a decision over triggering the purchase clause.





It is speculated that the Magpies are leaning towards signing Willems permanently, with the player keen to remain.

