Not Necessarily – Frank Lampard On Replacement Before Olivier Giroud Exit

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has indicated that he does not need a replacement before sanctioning Olivier Giroud’s departure this month.



Giroud wants to leave Chelsea in the current transfer window and his representatives have been in talks with Inter over a move to the San Siro before the end of the month.













Inter have thrashed out personal terms over a 36-month contract and the club are now looking to do a deal with Chelsea, who want €10m before agreeing to sell him this month.



Inter are not prepared to shell out such a figure for the Frenchman and Lampard insisted that Chelsea will only sell the striker if it is the right deal for the club.





Asked if he will allow Giroud to leave, Lampard said in a press conference: “I said it after the last game, if it’s right for everybody.







“First that’s us, then we will look at it. He has been a great professional here.



“I hold him in a lot of respect.”





It had been claimed that Lampard wants to bring in a replacement before letting the Frenchman leave, but the Chelsea boss refuted those suggestions.



“Everyone is talking about it, his agent has spoken to the club.



“But it’s not done. It’s not necessarily about getting someone in first.”



Giroud also has offers from France and the Premier League, but he has a clear preference for Inter, where he would play under former Blues boss Antonio Conte.

