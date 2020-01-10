Not Possible – Agent of Watford Star Rules Out Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Gerard Deulofeu's agent has ruled out his client leaving Watford in this month's transfer window and revealed there has been no contact from AC Milan.



The 25-year-old winger had a spell on loan at AC Milan in 2017 and has regularly been linked with a move back to the San Siro.













The Spaniard's agent makes no bones about the fact that his client loved his time with the Rossoneri, but insists there has been no fresh contact with the Italian giants over a return.



He also ruled out any prospect of Watford, who are in the thick of a battle for survival in the Premier League, letting Deulofeu depart in this month's transfer window.





"In January I don't think it's possible [that he will move] because he is engaged in the fight to stay up with Watford and is focused on the team", the winger's agent Albert Botines told Italian outlet MilanNews.it.







"We will see what will happen in the summer market, but to date there have been no contacts with Milan for a return to AC Milan.



"He has great respect for AC Milan and beautiful memories; when he was at AC Milan he was really happy and it was a good experience."





Deulofeu has featured regularly for Watford this season, turning out in 21 Premier League games for the Hornets, scoring four goals and providing three assists for his team-mates.



His contract at Vicarage Road runs until the summer of 2023, but it remains to be seen if he will stay put if Watford do suffer relegation.

