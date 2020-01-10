Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reacts To Ashley Young Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated that if needed he would personally look to convince Ashley Young to stay at Manchester United beyond the winter window.



Young, 34, has agreed a deal in principle to join Inter and is pushing to find the exit door at Manchester United this month.













He has rejected the offer of an extension from the Red Devils and is keen to leave the club in January despite being available on a free transfer in the summer.



It has been claimed in Italy that Young has made his views clear, but the Manchester United manager insisted that the club captain has remained professional.





The Norwegian also stressed the threadbare nature of his squad and admits that the club cannot afford to lose players this month.







He indicated that if needed he will hold talks with Young and personally look to convince him to stay.



Solskjaer said in a press conference when asked to throw light on Young’s situation: “He’s one of our players, our captain, there’s loads of speculation, we’ve just got to handle it.





“Ashley’s been very professional and focused so I don’t think that’s going to change.



“Well, that’s a discussion me and Ash will have if it comes up, we haven’t got too many players fit and ready so we need the ones we have.



“Ashley’s been very, very good for this club, been a very good captain this season, so let’s see where we are in June and February as well.”



Young’s agents are expected to hold talks with Inter this week and the Serie A giants are hopeful of getting a deal done by the start of next week.

