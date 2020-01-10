Oxford United Keen To Land Celtic Star On Loan Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic right-back Lee O'Connor is set for a loan move away from the Hoops, with League One club Oxford United prepared to take him to the Kassam Stadium, according to the Herald.



The 19-year-old joined Scottish Premiership champions Celtic from Manchester United in the summer, with the player signing a four-year deal.













While O'Connor has played for the Celts development side, he is yet to make a senior team appearance for Neil Lennon's men since his move to Celtic Park in the summer.



With the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Moritz Bauer and Hatem Abd Elhamed ahead of the teenager in the pecking order, the chances of first team playing time appear bleak for him this season.





O'Connor though appears set for a solution with a move to Oxford in England's League One.







Oxford boss Karl Robinson has zeroed in on the 19-year-old and wants to land him this month.



The U's are currently short in the right-back department after first-choice right-back Chris Cadden returned to Columbus Crew after his loan contract came to an end this month.





If O'Connor signs for Oxford on loan, he will be hoping to get senior team football under his belt.

