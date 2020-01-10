Rangers Powerbrokers Were Left Frustrated By This About Former DOF

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers powerbrokers were left frustrated by the inability of former director of football Mark Allen to move on out-of-favour players on permanent deals.



The Gers have been trimming the deadwood from the ranks at Ibrox and recently sold Eros Grezda to his former club Osijek.













Future instalments due to Osijek as part of the original transfer will not be paid, Rangers have received a small fee, and the deal includes a sell-on clause.



Grezda's sale was arranged by sporting director Ross Wilson and, according to The Athletic, Rangers powerbrokers were frustrated by his predecessor Allen's failure to sell out-of-favour players.





Harry Forrester and Joe Dodoo had their contracts cancelled, while Kyle Lafferty and Carlos Pena also departed on mutual consent terms.







While Allen was able to send players out on loan, he struggled to bring in cash for surplus to requirements stars and Rangers powerbrokers were frustrated at his failure to do so.



Rangers are focusing on departures during this month's transfer window, though Steven Gerrard may look to add bodies once surplus stars have left.





The Gers are currently at a warm weather training camp in Dubai, with their Scottish campaign not restarting until later this month.

