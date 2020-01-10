RB Leipzig May Keep Hold of Newcastle United Target Ademola Lookman

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig may end up blocking a move for Ademola Lookman to Newcastle United this month and keeping hold of him, according to the Daily Mail.



Magpies boss Steve Bruce is keen to land the former Everton winger as he looks to reinforce his attacking options and the Premier League side have entered talks with Leipzig.













Lookman is keen to move on from Leipzig, where he has received only limited playing time, but Bruce admitted on Friday that any deal to take him to St James' Park is some way off.



And it has been claimed that Leipzig may look to keep hold of Lookman this month, with any deal to sign the winger not straightforward.





The Bundesliga side forked out £18m to sign Lookman from Everton on a permanent basis and a move to Newcastle has been floated on the basis of an initial loan.







Leipzig could still need considerable convincing to allow a player they splashed the cash on just six months ago to depart on a loan deal.



Lookman has a long term contract at Leipzig, running until the summer of 2024.





He has made four appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga side over the course of the season so far.

