Roy Hodgson Provides Update On Pursuit Of Tottenham Defender

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed that he remains hopeful about signing full-back Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham Hotspur this month.



The Eagles have completed a loan move to sign Cenk Tosun from Everton until the end of the season and will be looking for the Turkey star to hit the ground running.













Hodgson wants more reinforcements before the end of the month and signing a full-back is believed to be a priority for the Eagles during the winter window.



Walker-Peters, 23, is one of their top target and Hodgson confirmed that the club are working hard to convince Spurs to allow him to join on loan this month.





The Crystal Palace boss remains hopeful and optimistic about having the Spurs defender in his squad by the end of the transfer window.







He said in a press conference: “I know that the discussions are taking place, and Dougie Freedman is working very hard on that aspect.



“I’m optimistic and hopeful that we can get Kyle here.





“First hand, it was being discussed as a loan.”



A product of the Spurs academy, Walker-Peters has made just five appearances for Spurs this season and has been on the fringes of the squad.

