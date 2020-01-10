XRegister
26 October 2019

10/01/2020 - 16:07 GMT

Settling In Was Never Going To Be Easy – Rangers Summer Arrival On Adaptation

 




Rangers star Brandon Barker has admitted that he knew settling in at the Scottish Premiership club was not going to be easy, but is enjoying his time at the Gers so far.

The 23-year-old winger joined the Light Blues from Premier League champions Manchester City for an undisclosed fee in the summer, with the player signing a three-year contract.  


 



Five months into his move to Ibrox, Barker has found himself with limited playing time, having made just five Scottish Premiership appearances so far this season.

However, the Englishman has admitted that he knew settling in at Ibrox was not going to easy, especially having moved away from Manchester permanently for the first time.
 


Despite the ups and downs, Barker is enjoying his time with Rangers and is delighted with how things have gone so far.



"Yes, it's been good. Obviously, there's been ups and downs", Barker told Rangers TV.

"It was never going to be easy, me living in Manchester for so long and finding a new home.
 


"But yes, it's been good. The people have been good to me and I am enjoying myself."

Barker has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far and will be looking to kick on under Steven Gerrard over the second half of the campaign.
 