Sometimes Out of Your Hands But Happy At Rangers – Gers Star On Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers skipper James Tavernier has admitted that transfer decisions can sometimes be taken out of a player's hands, but has declared his commitment to the Gers.



Tavernier has regularly been linked with a move away from Ibrox over the last 18 months and has of late been mooted as a target for Premier League outfit Newcastle United.













Losing the right-back mid-season would be a big blow for Rangers, but the Gers might be presented with an offer that is too good to turn down.



Tavernier has declared his commitment to Rangers and happiness living in Glasgow, but admits there are occasions when decisions over transfers can be taken out of a player's hands.





"My contract is here and I’m fully committed to the team", he was quoted as saying by the Evening Times in response to transfer speculation.







"We’re halfway through the season, in a great position and my family are settled.



"In football, it can sometimes be out your hands but I’m delighted to be here and want to continue", Tavernier added.





The full-back is a key man under Steven Gerrard and considered crucial as Rangers push to claim the Scottish Premiership title this season.



Tavernier, 28, has another two and a half years left to run on his contract at Ibrox.

