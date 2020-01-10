XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



10/01/2020 - 21:49 GMT

Sometimes Out of Your Hands But Happy At Rangers – Gers Star On Speculation

 




Rangers skipper James Tavernier has admitted that transfer decisions can sometimes be taken out of a player's hands, but has declared his commitment to the Gers. 

Tavernier has regularly been linked with a move away from Ibrox over the last 18 months and has of late been mooted as a target for Premier League outfit Newcastle United. 


 



Losing the right-back mid-season would be a big blow for Rangers, but the Gers might be presented with an offer that is too good to turn down.

Tavernier has declared his commitment to Rangers and happiness living in Glasgow, but admits there are occasions when decisions over transfers can be taken out of a player's hands.
 


"My contract is here and I’m fully committed to the team", he was quoted as saying by the Evening Times in response to transfer speculation.



"We’re halfway through the season, in a great position and my family are settled.

"In football, it can sometimes be out your hands but I’m delighted to be here and want to continue", Tavernier added.
 


The full-back is a key man under Steven Gerrard and considered crucial as Rangers push to claim the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Tavernier, 28, has another two and a half years left to run on his contract at Ibrox.
 