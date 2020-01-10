Steve Bruce Provides Update On Newcastle’s Winger Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve Bruce has conceded that Newcastle United are still some way away from signing Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig this month.



Lookman has been heavily linked with a move back to England after he became frustrated at the lack of opportunities at Leipzig this season under Julien Nagelsmann.













Several other clubs from the Premier League and Europe are interested in the former Everton man, but he has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle in the winter window.



Newcastle are in talks with Leipzig and have received a positive signal from the player’s camp over a deal to sign him on loan with an option to buy at a later date.





Bruce cagily confirmed Newcastle’s interest in Lookman but indicated that a deal is far from being done at this stage of the negotiations.







He said in a press conference: “I’ve been linked with 38 players that Lee, our media man, has run past me.



“He’s another. He’s a good player. I like him. Who wouldn’t do?





“It’s a little bit far off at the moment.”



The Newcastle boss insisted that January remains a difficult month to sign players but the club will look to do business if they can find the right kind of deals.



“I’ve said from day one January is always difficult.



“We have to have people that will improve us. If there’s a deal to be done, we’ll try to do it.”



Bruce is keen for attacking options to be added to his squad as he looks to increase Newcastle's goal output.

