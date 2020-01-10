Tottenham Hotspur Offer Player To Lyon, Seek To Bring Moussa Dembele Asking Price Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have offered a player to Lyon in a bid to land Moussa Dembele.



Spurs are on the hunt for a new striker in the transfer window this month after being rocked by the news that Harry Kane will be out of action until April.













The Premier League side are looking at several options and have now made a move to convince Lyon to part with Dembele.



Tottenham want to lower the eventual price they may have to pay for former Celtic hitman Dembele, with Lyon reluctant sellers this month.





And, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Tottenham have offered midfielder Victor Wanyama to Lyon.







Wanyama is firmly out of favour at Tottenham and was linked with leaving the club last summer.



It is claimed Tottenham do not have a large transfer budget to do business this month and are hopeful including Wanyama can bring down Dembele's price.





Dembele has also attracted interest from two other Premier League sides in the shape of Chelsea and Manchester United.

