Trust Me, Teams Don’t Put In As Much Effort Against Celtic – Former Rangers Star

Graham Roberts claims that teams in the Scottish Premiership do not put in as much effort against Celtic as they do against his former club Rangers.



The title race is heating up in Scotland, with Celtic currently sitting top of the table but with a lead of just two points over Rangers, who have a game in hand and beat their fierce rivals away from home at the end of December.













Both teams are currently having their winter training camps in Dubai, but will get back at it when the Premiership returns to action on the evening of 22nd January.



With an exciting second half of the season on the horizon, former Rangers star Roberts is concerned that teams put in more effort against the Gers than they do against Celtic.





The former defender insists that when teams play Rangers they put in double the effort, with Celtic given an easy ride when they are their opponents.







"My worry is that, I watch a lot of the games and when Celtic play Aberdeens and all them they don't put as much effort in", Roberts said on Betfred TV.



"All the other teams don't [put as much effort in], against Celtic. Trust me. I’ve been there, I’ve played in those [types of games].





"When they play Rangers, they double their energies and I just hope all the teams give everything against both teams and it'll be a really good end to the season."



When the Premiership returns, Celtic will travel to face Kilmarnock, while Rangers play host to St Mirren at Ibrox.

