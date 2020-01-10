Very Grateful To Everton – Roy Hodgson On Cenk Tosun Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is grateful to Everton for allowing the Eagles to complete the loan signing of Cenk Tosun in time for their weekend game against Arsenal.



The London-based club have announced the signing of Tosun from league rivals Everton, with the Turkish international joining on loan until the end of the season.













The 28-year-old, who will wear the number 20 jersey for the Eagles, is now eligible to be named in Hodgson's matchday squad against Arsenal on Saturday.



The 72-year-old is delighted that Tosun is available for team selection against the Gunners and has thanked Everton for allowing the deal to go through just in time.





The former Liverpool manager went on to stress the importance of having Tosun available for Saturday's game, with eight players still unavailable for team selection.







"He is in contention to be in tomorrow's squad", Hodgson told a press conference.



"I'm very grateful for Everton to allow this to be done in time.





"It's important as we still have eight players missing."



Hodgson is confident that Tosun has what it takes to go straight into his starting eleven and is hopeful that the Turkish international does well, with Euro 2020 coming up.



"With Cenk, we're adding someone in a position that needs reinforcing", he said.



"He's more than capable of coming straight into the first team.



"With the Euros coming up, we're hoping he can do very well here."



Tosun has scored one goal from five league appearances for Everton this season.

