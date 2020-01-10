West Ham Yet To Make Contact To Sign Midfielder Despite Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City are yet to have any contact from West Ham regarding a move for midfielder Joe Allen this month, according to the Stoke Sentinel.



West Ham are in the market for midfielders in January and have been linked with interest to several players across Europe.













Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes appears to be one of their primary targets and the club have been in talks with the Portuguese giants to sign the 20-year-old this month.



But David Moyes is also said to be looking at options in England and down the divisions as well, with Allen believed to be on the Hammers' radar.





The West Ham boss is believed to be a fan and the club have been reportedly looking to land the Wales international this month.







But it has been claimed that the Potters are yet to be contacted by the east London club over a move for Allen.



The 29-year-old, who is also club captain at Stoke, could welcome a move back to the Premier League and Stoke may sell if they receive the right offer.





But for the moment, no discussions have taken place between the two clubs over a potential move for Allen to go to the London Stadium this month.

