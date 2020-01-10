XRegister
X
10/01/2020 - 22:53 GMT

Winter Break Isn’t Necessary But It Is Welcome – Rangers Midfielder

 




Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield believes the winter break for Scottish Premiership sides is not necessary, but has admitted that it is welcome, as the Gers prepare for the second half of the season.

The Light Blues ended 2019 on a high note by beating Celtic 2-1 in the league before jetting out to Dubai to hold a winter training camp in the Middle East.  


 



Rangers have stepped up their intensity in training this week and will face Uzbekani club Lokomotiv Tashkent as they gear up for the second half of the season.

While the Gers are in full flow in Dubai, midfielder Arfield feels the winter break is not necessary for the Scottish Premiership, but admitted that it is welcomed by the players considering the amount and intensity of the games they played before the new year.
 


The former Burnley star concedes that the players are just ready to get stuck into more games, but admits that for players over 30, the break is of extra importance.



"I am not sure if it is necessary, but I think it is fairly welcomed", Arfield told Rangers TV.

"Particularly with kind of the fixtures we have had, how intense it's been through from the end of May right through to here.
 


"So, I think it is welcomed and having a wee break, having two weeks with your family that you possibly can't get in any other country, particularly down in England.

"So it is one of these that you accept it, you love it, but in the back of the mind you are just ready to go again.

"Definitely [your body appreciates it], particuarly when you get the other side of 30."

Arfield has made 34 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far in the current campaign, scoring three goals and assisting four, and has been operating further forward when needed this term.
 