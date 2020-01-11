Andreas Christensen Plays – Chelsea Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Sean Dyche's Burnley side to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League meeting this afternoon.



Frank Lampard sees his side sitting in fourth in the league standings and with a lead of four points over fifth placed Sheffield United, who have played a game more, and five points over Manchester United, who have played the same number of games.













Chelsea are without winger Christian Pulisic, who has an adductor injury, while left-back Marcos Alonso is still out. Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains injured.



Lampard has Kepa in goal, while in defence he selects Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.





Further up the pitch the Chelsea manager goes with Ross Barkley, Jorginho and Mason Mount, while Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi support Tammy Abraham.







Lampard has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up during the course of the game, including Pedro and Emerson Palmieri.





Chelsea Team vs Burnley



Kepa, James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpiliceuta, Barkley, Jorginho, Mount, Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi



Substitutes: Caballero, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson, Kovacic, Pedro, Batshuayi

