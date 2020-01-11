XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



11/01/2020 - 14:01 GMT

Barry Douglas Starts – Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday outfit to Elland Road for a Championship fixture this afternoon. 

Marcelo Bielsa's side impressed in the FA Cup on Monday night at Arsenal, but ultimately exited the competition due to a 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.
 

 



The Whites were held to a 0-0 draw in the earlier meeting between the two teams in the league this season and will be looking to make sure they take all three points this time around.


Bielsa picks slots Kiko Casilla back in between the sticks after giving an outing to Illhan Meslier at Arsenal.
 


Luke Ayling and Barry Douglas slot in as the full-backs, while Ben White and Liam Cooper provide the centre-back pairing. Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich play, while Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and and Stuart Dallas support Patrick Bamford.



If the veteran Argentine head coach needs to make changes against the Owls then he has options on the bench, including Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi.
 


Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday

Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Douglas, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Harrison, Costa, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Casey, Alioski, Berardi, Shackleton, Stevens, Hernandez
 