Barry Douglas Starts – Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday Confirmed

Fixture: Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday outfit to Elland Road for a Championship fixture this afternoon.



Marcelo Bielsa's side impressed in the FA Cup on Monday night at Arsenal, but ultimately exited the competition due to a 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.













The Whites were held to a 0-0 draw in the earlier meeting between the two teams in the league this season and will be looking to make sure they take all three points this time around.





Bielsa picks slots Kiko Casilla back in between the sticks after giving an outing to Illhan Meslier at Arsenal.





Luke Ayling and Barry Douglas slot in as the full-backs, while Ben White and Liam Cooper provide the centre-back pairing. Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich play, while Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and and Stuart Dallas support Patrick Bamford.







If the veteran Argentine head coach needs to make changes against the Owls then he has options on the bench, including Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi.





Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday



Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Douglas, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Harrison, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Casey, Alioski, Berardi, Shackleton, Stevens, Hernandez

