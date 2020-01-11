Burnley Star Proposed To Serie A Giants As Option

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has been offered to AC Milan and he is prepared to move to Italy until the end of the season.



AC Milan are on the verge of losing Pepe Reina to Aston Villa and are in the market for a goalkeeper who could be Gianluigi Donnarumma’s understudy.













The Rossoneri are looking at a number of options and intermediaries have also been in touch with them as they look to offers players this month.



And according to Italian outlet MilanNews.it, Hart has been offered to AC Milan as a player they could sign in the winter transfer window.





The former England number 1 has been the understudy to Nick Pope this season and has made just two appearances in cup competitions thus far.







He may be unlikely to play many more games unless Pope gets injured and could look for a change of air in the middle of the campaign.



Hart is claimed to be prepared to sign a six-month contract and spend the rest of the season at the San Siro.





It remains to be seen whether AC Milan show an interest in the former Premier League winner, who also played for Torino in Italy.

