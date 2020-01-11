Fantastic, He Can Play Everywhere – Carlo Ancelotti Hails Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has lauded Richarlison and the qualities he brings to the Toffees side after a 1-0 win at Goodison Park over Brighton & Hove Albion.



Ancelotti was looking for his side to respond following their FA Cup exit against Liverpool last weekend and he received a dominant display.













It was Richarlison who scored the only goal of the game, in the 38th minute, as he controlled a pass from Lucas Digne and then sent a low effort past Seagulls goalkeeper Mat Ryan.



Ancelotti was delighted with what he saw from Richarlison and told the BBC's Match of the Day programme: "A fantastic goal from Richarlison.





"He has fantastic qualities. He can play everywhere."







The Everton boss believes his men provided the reaction he was looking for and also saluted the Toffees faithful for the backing they offered.



"For 60 minutes the performance was good, at the end it was normal to suffer a little bit at 1-0 up.





"We suffered but we were determined to have three points at the end and this is the most important thing.



"The response of the players was good. The support of the stadium is really important for us.



"When we play here we want to feel at home and I hope the next game will be the same because it is really important", the Everton manager added.



The win leaves Everton sitting in eleventh in the Premier League table and level on points with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side. They next travel to David Moyes' West Ham United.

