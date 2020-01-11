Fred Starts – Manchester United Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with rock bottom Norwich City at Old Trafford.



Daniel Farke's men arrive at Old Trafford sitting seven points from safety, but boosted by a 4-2 win away at Preston North End in the FA Cup last weekend; the Canaries' first victory since the end of November.













Manchester United go into the weekend's games sitting in sixth in the Premier League and five points off fourth placed Chelsea, meaning the Red Devils will want to avoid slip-ups.



Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without Jesse Lingard, who has been ill.





Solskjaer selects David de Gea between the sticks, while at the back Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof provide the centre-back pairing. In midfield, Solskjaer slots in Fred and Nemanja Matic, while Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford play. Anthony Martial will look to be the goal threat.







The Norwegian tactician has options on the bench if needed against Norwich, including Daniel James and Mason Greenwood.





Manchester United Team vs Norwich City



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Fred, Matic, Pereira, Mata, Rashford, Martial



Substitutes: Grant, Dalot, Jones, Shaw, Gomes, James, Greenwood

