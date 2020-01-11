Japhet Tanganga Plays – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.



Jose Mourinho has won just two of his ten meetings with Klopp as a manager and his Spurs side are 28 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League standings.













Mourinho must make do without star striker Harry Kane, who has been ruled out until April, while Moussa Sissoko is also not due back until the same month.



Summer arrival Tanguy Ndombele is also unavailable for selection.





Mourinho has Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, while in defence he picks Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. Serge Aurier and Danny Rose operate as wing-backs. Harry Winks plays, as does Christian Eriksen, while Dele Alli and Lucas Moura support Heung-Min Son.







If the Tottenham boss needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Giovani Lo Celso and Eric Dier.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Tanganga, Alderweireld (C), Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Lucas, Son



Substitutes: Vorm, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Dier, Skipp, Lamela, Lo Celso

