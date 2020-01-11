Jose Mourinho Is Here For One Reason – Hugo Lloris

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has insisted that Jose Mourinho’s one-point agenda at the club is to win trophies.



Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm in November after Tottenham made a poor start to the season.













Tottenham have continued to struggle for consistency under the Portuguese as well, but are now closer to the top four than when Pochettino left the club earlier in the campaign.



Lloris, who has been out with a serious shoulder injury, admits that he has had in-depth conversations with the Tottenham boss and feels that it is a great opportunity for the players to work with one of the best coaches of his generation.





He feels Mourinho has come to Tottenham with the one-point agenda of getting the team to win trophies.







Asked about his talks with Mourinho, Lloris told French sports daily L'Equipe: “Very well. We have crossed paths in the Premier League but this is the first time we have spoken in such depth.



“It is still an opportunity for us, the players, to be working daily with one of the greatest coaches of the last 20 years, who has won everywhere.





“He has a very specific mission, which is what we lack: a trophy.”



The shot-stopper feels Tottenham have deserved more for their efforts in recent years and insisted that despite Mourinho’s arrival, the onus is on the players to take responsibility for their performances.



“In continuation of what we have done over the last few years, with magnificent football, getting closest to the biggest trophies, but without reward for all our efforts.



“I have always thought since I was 17, that the burden of responsibility lies with the players, the form depends on us.”

