26 October 2019

11/01/2020 - 11:14 GMT

Kalvin Phillips Must Watch Him – Former Leeds Defender On Sheffield Wednesday Star

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has heaped praise on Whites star Kalvin Phillips for his performance against Arsenal, feeling he had Mesut Ozil in his pocket, but has urged him to be wary of the threat posed by Barry Bannan this afternoon.

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Arsenal on Monday, Marcelo Bielsa and co will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Sheffield Wednesday today.  


 



While Leeds slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal earlier this week, the Whites' performance earned plaudits, with Phillips catching the eyes of many.

Parker has heaped praise on the Englishman for his performance against the Gunners and for keeping Ozil at bay in the game but, with focus turning to the Sheffield Wednesday game, has urged him to be wary of former Leeds loanee Bannan.
 


The 32-year-old pointed out how Bannan closed Phillips down when the two sides met in October and wants the Leeds star to have that in mind during the match.



"We all know what a great player Kalvin is", Parker said on LUTV.

"We saw what he did to Ozil the other night – almost had him in his back pocket, so to speak.
 


"But, it's going to be interesting, that midfield rotation.

"The movement has got to be bang on because if it isn't, if you dally on the ball, spoke about Barry Bannan, he is neat and tidy.

"Really good with the ball at his feet but he can close you down as well. So be careful, having that back of your mind."

Former Leeds boss Garry Monk will be looking to spring a shock result at Elland Road this afternoon and the Owls boss is sure to be wary of the threat posed by Phillips.
 