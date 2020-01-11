Massive Miss – Former Leeds Defender Sure Sheffield Wednesday Will Miss Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes Steven Fletcher's injury is a big blow to the Whites' weekend opponents Sheffield Wednesday, but feels Atdhe Nuhiu can step up.



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds and Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday are set to lock horns at Elland Road in a Yorkshire derby in the Championship this afternoon.













While the Owls come into the game on the back of a win against Premier League side Brighton in the FA Cup last weekend, they have been dealt a heavy blow with star striker Fletcher, who suffered an injury against the Seagulls, out for up to 10 weeks.



Going into the Yorkshire derby at Elland Road today, ex-Whites defender Parker believes the absence of Fletcher is going to be a big miss for Sheffield Wednesday.





However, the 32-year-old believes the Owls' Kosovan striker Nuhiu has the ability and experience to step up to the plate in the absence of Fletcher.







"A big player who you usually see down in the striking positions and that is Fletcher", Parker said on LUTV.



"He's out for eight to ten weeks – that has been announced by the manager.





"So, that is going to be a big miss for them but Nuhiu, we know as well, great experience."



Nuhiu has scored two goals and provided two assists from his 22 Championship appearances so far this season.

