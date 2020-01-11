Norwich Were Never Going To Stop Him – Former Top Flight Star On Manchester United Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight star Pat Nevin believes that there was no way Norwich City were going to stop Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford due to the form he was in today.



Rashford scored twice as Manchester United romped to a 4-0 win at Old Trafford over the Canaries and kept themselves firmly in the race to finish in the top four this season despite their up and down form.













The England international converted from a delightful from Juan Mata cross in the first half and scored a penalty after the break to take his tally to 18 in all competitions this season.



Nevin admits that David de Gea’s save from a Todd Cantwell shot just before the break was a big moment in the game, but feels Manchester United looked in control throughout.





He lavished praise on Rashford and believes Norwich were never going to stop the England international in such hot form.







“De Gea's save just before half-time [when the game was 1-0] was a big moment”, Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 live.



“But having said that they have been in such control for most of the game it would be unfair to say that got them the win.





“They were creating chances, they got better in the second half and I just don't see any way they could have stopped Rashford.



“He was on such, such good form.”



Manchester United will next look to progress in the FA Cup when they host Wolves on Wednesday night at Old Trafford in a third-round replay.

