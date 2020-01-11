Technically Really, Really Good – Former Leeds Star Warns Whites On Sheffield Wednesday Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has named former Whites loanee Barry Bannan as Sheffield Wednesday's key player and feels he makes the Owls tick.



Following FA Cup action on Monday night, Marcelo Bielsa's side will lock horns with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road today.













With the big game coming up, ex-Whites left-back Parker has named Bannan, who was on loan at the club for a month in 2011, as the Owls' man to watch.



The 32-year-old believes the Scotland international makes Garry Monk's team tick and hailed him as the 'heartbeat' of their midfield.





Lauding Bannan's ability on the ball and creativity, Parker is of the opinion that the 30-year-old is vital to Sheffield Wednesday's style of play.







"The kind of key player, the guy who makes them tick over is a familiar name, familiar face to Leeds United and it is Barry Bannan", Parker said on LUTV.



"He makes them tick, he's the heartbeat of their midfield.





"He's really nice on the ball. Technically really, really good. Nice left foot.



"He's had a growing influence down at Sheffield Wednesday over the last couple of years and it almost seems when he plays well, the team plays well.



"Seven assists. Only one goal to his name, which he will be disappointed with, but in terms of the assists, in terms of key passes per game, he is vital to what they do."



Bannan has made 24 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday so far, scoring one goal and providing seven assists and the Owls will want him on song this afternoon.

