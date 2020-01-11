This Is How To Target Sheffield Wednesday, They’re Vulnerable – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has urged the Whites to get at Sheffield Wednesday early on in the game this afternoon and catch them on the counter attack.



The Yorkshire rivals will face off at Elland Road in the Championship today and having lost their FA Cup tie at Arsenal, Leeds will be looking to bounce back with a win.













However, earning the three points against the Owls is not going to be an easy task for Marcelo Bielsa's men, with Wednesday having a solid defence, according to former Leeds man Parker.



But while he feels Sheffield Wednesday are solid at the back, the 32-year-old believes they are vulnerable to counter-attacks and wants Leeds to strike them in the transitions.





Parker went on to urge Leeds to get at the Owls early on in the game as he is of the opinion that their defence cannot handle the Whites' pace and movement, as well as Patrick Bamford's work rate.







"They are pretty solid at the back", Parker explained on LUTV.



"They've got Tom Lees – the skipper, ex-Leeds United player – coming back into the fold after a hamstring injury and it kind of ties them up at the back.





"But, in terms of getting at Sheffield Wednesday, I think on the transitions, the turnovers they are very susceptible.



"They've not been on a great run of form in the league.



"Yes, they had a great win down at Brighton in the FA Cup but almost like a free hit for them.



"I do believe on the turnovers we can get at them and they do commit a lot of fouls in the final third – bit of rash challenges.



"So set-pieces might be a big thing for us also but I do believe the big thing – get at them early doors, beat the initial press, get between the lines.



"I think the back four can't get at us especially down the sides, especially with our movement and our pace out wide and the work rate of Patrick Bamford."



Leeds only have one win in their last five league games but will be hoping to start a good run with a win against the Owls today.

