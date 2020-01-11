We Matched Leeds, Good Value For Win – Garry Monk Revels In Elland Road Victory

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk insists his Sheffield Wednesday side matched Leeds United and were good value for their 2-0 win at Elland Road.



The Owls headed into the Championship fixture as underdogs against a Leeds side gunning for automatic promotion this season.













But it was an all too familiar story for Leeds as they dominated for large spells, but failed to take their chances, and were then stung at the other end as the Owls took the lead in the 87th minute through Jacob Murphy.



Atdhe Nuhiu sealed the deal with a goal in stoppage time and Monk has dismissed any thoughts his men were second best, feeling they matched Leeds.





"We matched them. We took our chances. Our game plan was good", Monk was quoted as saying by the Sheffield Star.







"We played with heart and courage and we have done that in the last two games.



"We were good value for the win in the second half. We were clinical with our chances.





"Jacob was fantastic today and against Brighton.



"It was a good, collective team effort today", Monk added.



Following the win, Sheffield Wednesday sit in sixth place in the Championship, while Leeds in second have seen their lead over third place cut to six points.

