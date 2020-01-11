Yerry Mina On Bench – Everton Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Everton have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Graham Potter's Brighton side to Goodison Park this afternoon for a Premier League fixture.



The Toffees suffered a big blow last weekend when they were knocked out of the FA Cup by a second string Liverpool side at Anfield and boss Carlo Ancelotti will want a reaction today.













The Italian is without winger Alex Iwobi, while he also still is unable to call upon long-term absentees Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes.



Everton would move to within two points of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham by winning today, but they have lost their last two meetings with the Seagulls.





Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he opts to pick Michael Keane and Mason Holgate as the central pairing. Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies slot into midfield, while Bernard and Theo Walcott will look to provide for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.







If Ancelotti needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options for this afternoon's game include Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman.





Everton Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion



Pickford, Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Sigurdsson, Davies, Walcott, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison



Substitutes: Lossl, Baines, Delph, Mina, Schneiderlin, Coleman, Kean

