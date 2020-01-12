XRegister
26 October 2019

12/01/2020 - 10:15 GMT

AC Milan Putting Asmir Begovic Through Medical

 




Asmir Begovic has started his medical checks with AC Milan ahead of a loan move to the Rossoneri. 

Aston Villa are signing Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan and the Rossoneri want to move quickly to bring a replacement in through the door.  


 



They have settled on Bournemouth shot-stopper Begovic and are moving speedily as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he is undergoing his medical.

Begovic will hope to come through the medical without an issue and put pen to paper to a loan contract with AC Milan. 
 


The 32-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan in Azerbaijan at Qarabag.



Begovic made ten appearances in the Azerbaijani top flight in his loan stint, while he also clocked five outings in the club's Europa League campaign.

The goalkeeper will provide cover for Gianluigi Donnarumma at AC Milan. 
 


Begovic has extensive experience, having made over 250 appearances in the Premier League, keeping 63 clean sheets.
 