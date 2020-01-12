Bristol City Manager Provides Update On Eddie Nketiah Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City manager Lee Johnson believes Eddie Nketiah’s new agent could complicate his club’s attempts to sign the Arsenal striker this month.



Arsenal cut short Nketiah's loan stint at Leeds earlier this month after he struggled to get into the starting eleven for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season.













The Gunners are looking to loan him out again this month and several clubs in the Championship are interested in the talented 20-year-old striker.



Bristol City lost out to Leeds to his signing last summer and are in the race to try and sign him again on loan during the winter window.





But Johnson is aware of the fact that Nketiah recently changed agents and admits that things like that can complicate and diminish his side’s chances of getting the striker.







The Bristol City boss said in a press conference: "I think he might have changed agent. Things like that can complicate it.



“But it happens a lot. It's not something that's out of the ordinary though.”



Nketiah also has an option to move out of England as he has been attracting interest from Germany as well.

