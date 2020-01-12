Crystal Palace Suffer Blow As Target Ruled Out of Angers’ Action For Several Months

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have suffered a blow as transfer target Rayan Ait-Nouri has been ruled out for up to four months, something which would end thoughts of a switch to the Eagles this month.



Roy Hodgson's men have held talks with French side Angers over a deal for the left-back, while Spanish side Atletico Madrid have been tracking Ait-Nouri for several months.













Ait-Nouri was injured in Angers' 1-1 draw with Nice on Saturday though and on Sunday went under the knife for a double fracture of his jaw.



Angers coach Stephane Moulin has admitted he fears a long spell on the sidelines for the youngster, telling AFP: "We aren't talking about weeks, but months."





Ait-Nouri could be out for up to four months and the news will surely end any chance of a transfer to Crystal Palace this month.







The 18-year-old had been catching the eye with his performances in the French top flight with Angers.



Moulin has called upon Ait-Nouri for 16 of his side's Ligue 1 matches this term, with the left-back also chipping in with three assists.





Ait-Nouri though may well not play again for the club this season.

