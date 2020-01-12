Expected Leeds United Signing Took Demotion To U23s Badly

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Ian Poveda took being demoted by Manchester City back down to the Under-23s badly, according to The Athletic.



The Whites are expected to wrap up the arrival of the winger over the course of the coming week, with director of football Victor Orta and head coach Marcelo Bielsa convinced of his qualities.













The Championship giants are expected to land Poveda either on a permanent basis or on loan with a view to a permanent move.



And the move to Leeds will give Poveda the chance for a fresh start after his Manchester City adventure turned sour.





He trained with Pep Guardiola's first team and made his Citizens' debut in the EFL Cup against Burton Albion last year. However, Poveda has not agreed to extend a contract which expires in the summer.







And two months ago he was demoted back to the Under-23s, something it is claimed he took badly and has caused him to be unsettled at the club ever since.



Leeds will hope that Poveda can quickly find his feet at Elland Road and make an impact with the first team.





Poveda is considered to be first team ready by Orta and Bielsa, but it remains to be seen if he can take his chance at Elland Road.

