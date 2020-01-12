XRegister
26 October 2019

12/01/2020 - 15:04 GMT

Frank Lampard Tips Chelsea Youngster For Stardom

 




Frank Lampard has predicted a massive future for Chelsea’s young full-back Reece James if he continues to work hard and remain on the right development path.

James has been a key part of Lampard’s squad this season after he made a big impression last year at Wigan Athletic during his loan stint at DW Stadium.  


 



The full-back has started the last two league games for Chelsea and registered an assist in the Blues' 3-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 20-year-old is expected to maintain his place in the team in the coming weeks and Lampard believes the defender has a massive future in front of him at Chelsea.
 


He admits that James is still a very young player, but insisted that if he continues to put in the hard yards and keeps developing, he has a massive chance of being a future star at Stamford Bridge.



Talking about James, the Chelsea manager told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: "He is still very, very young.

“In terms of his quality, he is getting better all the time. He is a big player in the making.
 


“If he keeps working hard he has a great chance."

James has made 17 appearances for Chelsea already this season and has even started in two crucial Champions League games.
 