Funny Football – Steven Gerrard Makes Admission On Players’ Performances vs Lokomotiv Tashkent

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has reflected on his side's friendly against Lokomotiv Tashkent and admits that some players impressed, while some moved further away in their first team chances.



In an attempt to freshen up and prepare for the second half of the season, the Light Blues jetted out to Dubai and held a mini-pre-season over the course of the week, culminating in a friendly.













To wrap up their winter camp in Dubai, Rangers faced Uzbekistani club Lokomotiv Tashkent and handed them a 6-1 thrashing on Saturday.



The Gers fielded two separate elevens for both halves and also made two substitutions in the second half, giving Gerrard the chance to take a good look at his squad and give all his players a chance.





Following the game, the former Liverpool skipper explained that some players grabbed their opportunity, while some failed to impress.







"It's funny football because some people grab opportunities and some people probably push themselves further away and that's what has happened today", Gerrard told Rangers TV after the match.



Among the many players to be given a chance against Lokomotiv Tashkent were several youngsters and Gerrard reflected on what he feels to have been a 'big' week for them.





"Look, I'm certainly one that wants to give them an opportunity", Gerrard said.



"They have done themselves no harm, but I think you can see clearly that there is still a lot of work to do, a lot of development to do.



"I will be speaking to Craig Mullholland when we get back and talk about how they have done over the course of the week.



"I think they have behaved really well. They have represented the academy really well.



"Some have been stronger than others, but I think it's been a real big week for them in terms of learning and seeing up how the first team behave on and off the pitch."



Rangers will return to action against Stranraer in the Scottish Cup, before then hosting St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

