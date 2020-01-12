Gedson Fernandes Pencilled In For Tottenham Hotspur Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur over Gedson Fernandes and the midfielder will travel to London on Monday morning to undergo his medical checks.



Chelsea have been keen on Fernandes, while West Ham have been attempting to take him to the London Stadium this month.













It appears that Tottenham have won the race for Fernandes' signature though and, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Benfica have an agreement in place with Spurs.



Fernandes is now set to travel to London on Monday morning, with Tottenham putting him through his medical paces.





If he passes his medical then he will sign an 18-month loan contract with the Premier League side.







Tottenham will have an option to buy Fernandes if he impresses and it will be set at between €50m and €60m.



Fernandes is highly rated at the Estadio da Luz, but other options have been preferred ahead of him by Benfica this season.





Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will be looking to get the best out of the midfielder during his stay in north London.

