XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/01/2020 - 15:12 GMT

Good Luck – Leeds United Confirm Winger Exit

 




Leeds United have confirmed that Pawel Cibicki will leave the club to join Polish side Pogon Szczecin on a permanent basis. 

The Swedish wide-man has been on loan in the Netherlands at ADO Den Haag, but has enjoyed only limited playing time, with just 116 minutes of action in the Eredivisie.  


 



The loan has now been terminated, with Cibicki returning to Elland Road, but he will not stay at Leeds for long with the club confirming his exit.

The Championship giants announced: "Pawel Cibicki has returned from his loan at ADO Den Haag and will join Pogon Szczecin on a permanent basis.
 


"Everyone wishes Pawel good luck", the Whites added.



Cibicki made just ten appearances in a white shirt for Leeds, failing to live up to expectations at Elland Road and quickly falling to the fringes.

He will now look to turn the page on a disappointing spell at Leeds and get his career back on track in Poland.
 


Pogon Szczecin currently sit third in the Polish top flight and will hope Cibicki proves to be a positive addition for the second half of the season.
 