Good Luck – Leeds United Confirm Winger Exit

Leeds United have confirmed that Pawel Cibicki will leave the club to join Polish side Pogon Szczecin on a permanent basis.



The Swedish wide-man has been on loan in the Netherlands at ADO Den Haag, but has enjoyed only limited playing time, with just 116 minutes of action in the Eredivisie.













The loan has now been terminated, with Cibicki returning to Elland Road, but he will not stay at Leeds for long with the club confirming his exit.



The Championship giants announced: "Pawel Cibicki has returned from his loan at ADO Den Haag and will join Pogon Szczecin on a permanent basis.



📰 Paweł Cibicki has returned from his loan at ADO Den Haag and will join Pogoń Szczecin on a permanent deal. Everyone wishes Paweł good luck. pic.twitter.com/njXzD8O2k0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 12, 2020



"Everyone wishes Pawel good luck", the Whites added.







Cibicki made just ten appearances in a white shirt for Leeds, failing to live up to expectations at Elland Road and quickly falling to the fringes.



He will now look to turn the page on a disappointing spell at Leeds and get his career back on track in Poland.





Pogon Szczecin currently sit third in the Polish top flight and will hope Cibicki proves to be a positive addition for the second half of the season.

