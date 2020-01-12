XRegister
26 October 2019

12/01/2020 - 11:14 GMT

Leeds United Set To Grant Out-of-favour Star Free Transfer

 




Leeds United are poised to allow out-of-favour winger Pawel Cibicki to leave the club on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports News

Cibicki is currently on loan at Dutch Eredivisie outfit ADO Den Haag, where Alan Pardew has recently taken charge, and Leeds are set to recall him.  


 



The 26-year-old has barely featured for ADO Den Haag this season, clocking just 116 minutes in the Eredivisie and a six minute outing in the cup.

Now Leeds are to recall Cibicki and allow him to leave the club on a free transfer. 
 


The winger is expected to complete a move to Polish side Pogon Szczecin.



Cibicki will leave Leeds having only managed ten appearances in a white shirt during his stay, with no goals scored and two assists provided.

His capture had been greeted with delight after he was linked with Manchester United, but he failed to deliver for Leeds. 
 


Cibicki will look to rebuild his career in Poland, joining a club currently sitting third in the Ekstraklasa.
 