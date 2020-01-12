Leeds United Set To Loan Out 27-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United full-back Laurens De Bock is set to link up with Alan Pardew on loan at Dutch top flight side ADO Den Haag, according to Sky Sports News.



De Bock, who has failed to find favour under Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, spent the first half of the season on loan in League One at Sunderland.













The 27-year-old terminated his Sunderland loan due to personal reasons however, being keen to move back to Belgium.



De Bock is set to move to ADO Den Haag on a loan deal running until the end of the season and based around 60 miles from the Belgian border.





De Bock will join Pardew's bid to keep ADO Den Haag in the Dutch top flight by penning a loan until the end of the season, with the side second from bottom in the table and three points from safety.







ADO Den Haag are currently on their winter break and will not resume Eredivisie action until next weekend, when they play host to bottom of the table RKC Waalwijk.



Pardew's men host PSV Eindhoven in the middle of February, but are not due to play either of the top two before the start of March.





De Bock made five appearances for Sunderland in League One this season, along with also turning out in the FA Cup, EFL Cup and EFL Trophy.

