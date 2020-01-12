Leeds United Star Still To Tie Up Move, Negotiations Ongoing

Follow @insidefutbol





ADO Den Haag have still not tied up the loan of Leeds United left-back Laurens De Bock.



De Bock terminated his loan at Sunderland to return to Leeds earlier this season as he seeks a return to his homeland of Belgium for personal reasons.













It has been claimed that De Bock is bound for the Netherlands, 60 miles from the Belgian border, on a loan deal with Eredivisie strugglers ADO Den Haag.



However, according to Dutch broadcaster Omroep West, ADO Den Haag are still in the negotiations phase to take De Bock to the Cars Jeans Stadion.





De Bock made ten appearances during the course of his loan stint at Sunderland and has a contract which Leeds which still has another two and a half years to run.







It is unclear if ADO Den Haag would want an option to keep the 27-year-old permanently including in any loan arrangement.



De Bock made over 170 appearances for Club Brugge and his reputation on the continent remains solid.





He has only turned out on seven occasions for Leeds' senior side and is not in Marcelo Bielsa's plans.

