Leeds United Want Clarity Over Transfer ASAP

Leeds United want clarity from Southampton as soon as possible over whether Che Adams will be allowed to move to Elland Road this month.



The Whites want to take Adams on loan until the end of the season as they bid to strengthen their attacking options.













Leeds were stung by the collapse of a swoop for Daniel James on deadline day in January last season and do not want to suffer the same fate again.



As such, according to The Athletic, Leeds want clarity over Adams as soon as possible, with the transfer either agreed or abandoned.





It is claimed that the Southampton powerbrokers are prepared to do business on the basis of a £1m loan fee plus an obligation to buy set at in excess of £10m.







However, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl does not want to see the striker leave and has been involving him on a regular basis at St Mary's.



Adams was introduced off the bench in the 78th minute of Southampton's 2-1 win away at Leicester City on Saturday.





The striker provided the assist for Danny Ings' winner at the King Power Stadium, something which will further have strengthened Hasenhuttl's belief that he should stay put this month.

