Real Strong Week, Team Spirit Strong – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is delighted with how the Gers' winter training camp in Dubai has gone and is feeling positive as his side head into the second half of the Scottish season.



The Light Blues wrapped up their trip to the middle eastern country with a 6-1 win against Uzbekistani side Lokomotiv Tashkent in a friendly on Saturday.













Reflecting on the team's time in Dubai, Rangers boss Gerrard believes the week provided them with the opportunity to connect with each other and feels the bond is even stronger now.



The former Liverpool skipper is also delighted that the everyone in the team got the opportunity to dust the cobwebs off by getting some playing time against Lokomotiv Tashkent.





Having wrapped up their Dubai trip on a high, Gerrard is confident that Rangers are now ready to prepare for the fourth round Scottish Cup tie against Stranraer next week.







"We have had a real, strong week", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



"Again, we have had the chance to live together so we can connect.





"The team spirit, the camaraderie is strong here. Everyone's played, everyone's come through healthy.



"We are now ready and in a better place to prepare for Stranraer and that's the most important thing about it."



Rangers will face Stranraer next Friday and will then host St. Mirren in the league on the following Wednesday.

