12/01/2020 - 17:04 GMT

Sunderland Could Face Competition To Land Target

 




Sunderland could be facing competition for Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce, according to the Sun.

Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson is keen to increase his options over the course of this month's transfer window as he looks to put his side back in contention for promotion from League One. 


 



He has zeroed in on 28-year-old striker Boyce, but no deal has yet been done to take the Northern Ireland international to the Stadium of Light.

And Sunderland are facing potential competition for Boyce's signature as other clubs could have been sniffing around the striker.
 


Burton have already rejected one offer for Boyce, though it is not clear which club put the bid in and it may not have been Sunderland.



The striker provided the assist for Burton to score the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Boyce came on off the bench in the 54th minute to make the impact and move Burton up to eleventh in the League One standings.
 


Sunderland, who have signed Kyle Lafferty on a short-term deal, are in sixth after thrashing Wycombe Wanderers 4-0 at the Stadium of Light.
 