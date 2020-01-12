Sunderland Was Learning Experience Feels Aberdeen New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch has hailed Sunderland as a big club where he learned a lot, but admits that his stint with the Black Cats did not go as planned.



The 26-year-old midfielder sealed a move to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen from League One club Sunderland on Tuesday, turning the page on his Black Cats spell, and jetted out to link up with the Dons as their camp in Dubai.













Having signed a contract with the Dons until the summer of 2022, McGeouch has conceded he was struggling for playing time at the Stadium of Light.



But despite the frustration, he also feels that turning out for a club the size of Sunderland was a learning experience.





Frustrated with the lack of playing time, McGeouch was looking to move away from Sunderland to kick-start his career, and when Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes came calling, signing for the Dons was a no-brainer, according to the midfielder.







"It [Sunderland] was good. I learned a lot", McGeouch told BBC Sport Scotland.



"Good experience. Obviously, it's a big club but it just never worked out, really.





"I was having a lack of game time towards the end as well, so I was looking to go and kick-start my career again.



"Obviously, Derek was back on the phone and keen to get me in. So, it was a no-brainer really."



McGeouch made 11 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland this season.

