West Ham Joined In Hunt For Midfielder But Inter Unlikely To Say Yes

West Ham United are facing competition from AC Milan for the services of midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, but Inter are unlikely to let him go in this month's transfer window.



David Moyes' side have lost out on Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, who is set to join Tottenham Hotspur on an 18-month loan deal.













They have now lodged an enquiry with Inter to sign Gagliardini on loan, but according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, they are not alone as AC Milan have asked agent Giuseppe Riso about him.



Gagliardini has struggled for regular playing time at Inter under Antonio Conte, however it is claimed Inter do not want to let him go this month.





Conte rates Gagliardini and considers him an important option to be able to call upon in midfield.







The Nerazzurri feel that replacing the 25-year-old in this month's transfer window would be a difficult thing to do, making another reason why they are against his departure.



As such, it appears unlikely that AC Milan or West Ham would be able to persuade Inter to change their stance on Gagliardini.





Inter have Gagliardini locked down on a contract until the summer of 2023.

